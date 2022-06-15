Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.64

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.64 and traded as high as $26.96. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 11,331 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $342.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

