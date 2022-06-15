Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Down 28.1% in May

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SMMT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,520. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%. The business had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 200,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 129,578 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.