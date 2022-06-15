Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.34

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 475184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at $37,288.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $554,399.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,974 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after acquiring an additional 695,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 107.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 699,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 363,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 19.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 232,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

