Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Up 40.1% in May

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,700 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SDGCF stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as fresh food, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

