Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Up 40.1% in May

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,700 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of SDGCF stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (SDGCF)
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.