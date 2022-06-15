Sunlands Technology Group Plans None Dividend of $1.26 (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Monday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share on Friday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

STG opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.41 million for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunlands Technology Group ( NYSE:STG Get Rating ) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

