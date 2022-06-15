Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Down 3.6%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.56. 996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 362,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Super Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Get Super Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.32.

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.69 million. Super Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group Company Profile (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.