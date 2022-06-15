Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Acquires $31,713.75 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $31,713.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,647,033 shares in the company, valued at $13,676,373.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 29 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $114.26.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,657 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,696.60.

On Friday, May 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 6,149 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $23,243.22.

On Thursday, April 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 22,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00.

SUP traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 52,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,375. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 4.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Superior Industries International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

