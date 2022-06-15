Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.16

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.16 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 53.40 ($0.65). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.60), with a volume of 143,965 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £96.65 million and a PE ratio of -23.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76.

In related news, insider Ian Cleminson acquired 102,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £50,005.97 ($60,694.22).

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

