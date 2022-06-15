Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 1,535 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $82,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,211,747 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

