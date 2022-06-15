Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.80

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 1140037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 10,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $586,776.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 11,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $630,226.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,872 shares in the company, valued at $21,867,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,642 shares of company stock worth $4,211,747 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 200.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 495,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $303,000.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

