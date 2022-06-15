SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $557.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $650.00 to $557.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $406.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $399.61 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.32.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,935,000 after buying an additional 81,377 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

