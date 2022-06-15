Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Up 35.3% in May

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,428,500 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the May 15th total of 1,794,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,469.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SWDBF opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

