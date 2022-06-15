Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in May

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,223,200 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 1,659,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,223.2 days.

SSREF opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

