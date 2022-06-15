Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Down to $15.70

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.70, but opened at $14.90. Symbotic shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 3,540 shares traded.

Symbotic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.