Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Down to $15.70

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.70, but opened at $14.90. Symbotic shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 3,540 shares traded.
Symbotic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYM)
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbotic (SYM)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.