Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Synectics stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.31) on Tuesday. Synectics has a 52 week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.70). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market cap of £19.22 million and a P/E ratio of -37.86.

In related news, insider David Coghlan purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £39,200 ($47,578.59).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

