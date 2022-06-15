Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.63-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.01-$2.06 EPS.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $295.16 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.45.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,241 shares of company stock worth $32,174,289. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

