Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

Synopsys stock opened at $295.16 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.45.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,241 shares of company stock valued at $32,174,289. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 47.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,579 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.