Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Update

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the May 15th total of 75,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sypris Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

