T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.80.
Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $124.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.75. The company has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
T-Mobile US Company Profile
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.
