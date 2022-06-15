T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $110.60

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.60 and last traded at $110.60, with a volume of 28 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

