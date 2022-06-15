T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Trading Down 3%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 37,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 563,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18.

Get T Stamp alerts:

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T Stamp stock. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in T Stamp Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDAI Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 399,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Arena Investors LP owned about 1.70% of T Stamp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI)

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.