Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

TSM stock opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

