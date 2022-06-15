Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3897 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a market capitalization of $452.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,871,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,374,000 after purchasing an additional 228,931 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,423,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,368,000 after purchasing an additional 231,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.