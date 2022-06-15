Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $149.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Marlowe Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 115,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.