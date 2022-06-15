Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells $2,375,358.70 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 100,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $2,375,358.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,908,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,285,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talos Energy alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 127,053 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $2,804,059.71.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 160,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $3,526,400.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 137,506 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $3,060,883.56.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 131,673 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $2,812,535.28.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 124,352 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $2,403,724.16.

On Monday, May 16th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 48,498 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $930,191.64.

On Monday, May 9th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $55,274.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 11,800 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $224,554.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $161,111.52.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,576,551.08.

Talos Energy stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Talos Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 114,998 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,998 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 250,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 137,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Talos Energy by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 161,866 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.