Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TNEYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 207,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

