Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.10. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.84 and a beta of 0.69.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,715,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,456,000 after acquiring an additional 205,453 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
