Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.10. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,715,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,456,000 after acquiring an additional 205,453 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.