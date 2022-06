Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 28035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.52 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.80.

Tanfield Group

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

