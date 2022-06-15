Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 28035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.52 ($0.02).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.80.
About Tanfield Group (LON:TAN)
Further Reading
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tanfield Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanfield Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.