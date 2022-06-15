Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taoping and Zenvia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $24.85 million 0.67 -$9.93 million N/A N/A Zenvia $113.49 million 1.06 -$8.27 million ($0.26) -11.23

Zenvia has higher revenue and earnings than Taoping.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Taoping and Zenvia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zenvia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zenvia has a consensus price target of $21.15, suggesting a potential upside of 624.32%. Given Zenvia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zenvia is more favorable than Taoping.

Profitability

This table compares Taoping and Zenvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A Zenvia -5.93% -4.49% -2.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Taoping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zenvia beats Taoping on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taoping (Get Rating)

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new advertising projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, healthcare, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. In addition, it offers cloud-application-terminal and IoT technology based digital advertising distribution network and media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising markets. Further, the company operates Taoping Net, an advertising-resources trading service platform, which connect screen owners, advertisers, and consumers; Taoping App, which enable customers to distribute and manage ads from mobile terminals; and blockchain business. It has strategic partnership agreement with Ivy International Education Technology Co., Ltd. to develop and market new learning programs for quality education. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Zenvia (Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

