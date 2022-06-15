Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Shares of TPR opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

