Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $114.12

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.12 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 110.60 ($1.34). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 111.20 ($1.35), with a volume of 1,425,713 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Target Healthcare REIT to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.58) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £692.81 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85.
In other Target Healthcare REIT news, insider Alison Fyfe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,351.13).
Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:THRL)
Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.
