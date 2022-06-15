Target (NYSE:TGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $145.22

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $145.22 and last traded at $146.13, with a volume of 41431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.24 and its 200-day moving average is $213.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,026,584 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

