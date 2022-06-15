Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Trading Down 3.1%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30. Approximately 257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

