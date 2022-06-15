TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.18

Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $6.19. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 15,424 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18.
TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAT Technologies (TATT)
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.