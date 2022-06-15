Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $400.00

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 400 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 400 ($4.85), with a volume of 34305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417.50 ($5.07).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 429.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 489.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of £235.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $4.00. Tatton Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

In related news, insider Lothar Mentel acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.05) per share, with a total value of £20,384 ($24,740.87). Also, insider Paul Edwards acquired 16,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £70,537.20 ($85,613.79).

About Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM)

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

