Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $400.00

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 400 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 400 ($4.85), with a volume of 34305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417.50 ($5.07).
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 429.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 489.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of £235.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $4.00. Tatton Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 0.90%.
About Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM)
Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.
Recommended Stories
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.