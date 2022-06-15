Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.50 Per Share

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TAM opened at GBX 421 ($5.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 429.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 489.03. The stock has a market cap of £248.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10. Tatton Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 405 ($4.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 620 ($7.53).

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

In other news, insider Lothar Mentel purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.05) per share, with a total value of £20,384 ($24,740.87). Also, insider Paul Edwards acquired 16,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £70,537.20 ($85,613.79).

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.