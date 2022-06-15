Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.09

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.09 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 8.33 ($0.10). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,129,481 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of £44.06 million and a PE ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.22.

Get Tavistock Investments alerts:

Tavistock Investments Company Profile (LON:TAVI)

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.