Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.09

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.09 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 8.33 ($0.10). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,129,481 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of £44.06 million and a PE ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.22.
Tavistock Investments Company Profile (LON:TAVI)
Featured Stories
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.