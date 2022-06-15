TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $8.69

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $9.06. TDCX shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 1,814 shares traded.

Separately, HSBC cut their price target on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth $2,865,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,350,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at $4,663,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000.

TDCX Company Profile (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

