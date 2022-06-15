Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.09. 92,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,980. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 80.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 28.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 70.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 518,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,248.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after buying an additional 401,755 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.