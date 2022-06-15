Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 143,058 shares.The stock last traded at $17.90 and had previously closed at $17.73.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
