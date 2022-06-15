Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 143,058 shares.The stock last traded at $17.90 and had previously closed at $17.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

