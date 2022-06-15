Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THQ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,098,000 after purchasing an additional 200,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

