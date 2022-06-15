Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE THQ opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THQ. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

