Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the May 15th total of 5,930,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 price objective (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

