Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the May 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,104,000 after buying an additional 284,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,299,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $4,686,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 101.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 415,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 209,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TEI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 145,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,466. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

