Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.80 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TEM stock opened at GBX 149.12 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.87. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 137.20 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 208.80 ($2.53).

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust alerts:

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.