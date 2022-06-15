Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.80 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of TEM stock opened at GBX 149.12 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.87. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 137.20 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 208.80 ($2.53).
About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (Get Rating)
