Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $222.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,459,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $155,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

