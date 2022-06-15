Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.42

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 5618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.40.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

