Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,366,300 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the May 15th total of 3,359,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53,663.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $9.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

