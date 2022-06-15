Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Down 22.4% in May

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,300 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 618,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 469,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE:TX opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. Ternium has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,260 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,075,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 114,543 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after buying an additional 1,044,596 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 814,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth $39,208,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

